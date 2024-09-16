Ogden School District welcomes gun-sniffing K-9 Piper

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden School District has announced a new safety officer trained to detect firearms in the schools.

That would be K-9 Piper, who will be used across the district at various locations, a district news release says.

And if Piper smells anything suspicious, she will pipe up.

“This initiative, which began in September 2023, reinforces the district’s forward-thinking approach to school safety, with the goal of becoming the safest school district in Utah,” the OSD statement says.

“Piper, the K-9 assigned, is a two-year-old female German shorthaired pointer and only the second K-9 of her kind in the state. Ogden School District joins Granite School District in having this advanced firearms detection capability. Piper’s primary role is to detect firearms, ammunition and some explosive materials, contributing to the prevention of potential threats on school grounds.”



Ogden School District worked in close collaboration with the Ogden City police to ensure the proper training and use of Piper. Officer R. Mackley, a school resource officer assigned to Ben Lomond High School, is Piper’s dedicated handler, the statement says.

Mackley selected Piper’s name in honor of Ben Lomond High School’s mascot, the Scots, and their long-standing tradition of a student bagpipe group.

Piper received two months of intensive training at the Utah POST Academy and has been in active service since April 2024. Her role involves daily training sessions with Mackley, in addition to formal training twice a month alongside other K-9 units within the Ogden City Police Department.

“Piper is deployed across the district, frequently assisting with police calls to maintain her skills, and performing demonstrations for elementary schools, where she has become a favorite among students,” the statement says.



Officer Mackley reflected on Piper’s impact:

“It is amazing how many elementary school students come up to me and know Piper’s name. These are students who I have never met before, but they still know about Piper and are excited to see her.”

Principal Veldon Wardle said Piper is already making a positive impact at Ben Lomond High School.

“Having the K-9 unit in our school in addition to a human school resource officer enhances the physical safety at our school. Additionally, having Piper on our campus has been a positive influence on the social-emotional well being of our students.”