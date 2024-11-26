SLCPD, SLCo Health issue warnings to 14 street vendors outside Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department and Salt Lake County Health Department are reminding community members about the potential dangers of buying from illegal vendors after conducting a public safety education and enforcement operation.

On Sunday, SLCPD officers and other law enforcement officers worked with the SLCoHD while a health inspector contacted several people illegally selling food on or near the Delta Center.

In total, the health department issued 14 warnings, an SLCPD news release says.

“During the operation, one of the individuals contacted refused to identify himself. Officers arrested the 37-year-old man on charges that included failure to disclose identity, operating without a business license, and intentionally providing false information to a public officer.”

Rachel Black, environmental health scientist for the SLCoHD Food Protection Bureau, said buying from vendors without legal permits can be risky.

“Food vendors without a valid Salt Lake County Health Department permit haven’t been inspected and may not follow essential food safety practices like regular hand washing and maintaining food at proper temperatures,” she said in a prepared statement.

“Decrease your chances of foodborne illness by confirming that food vendors you visit display a current Salt Lake County Health Department permit on their vehicle, cart or booth.”

SLCPD Chief Mike Brown agreed.

“Illegal street vending challenges legitimate businesses and undermines the health and safety standards we all rely on,” he said.

“While we recognize and encourage community members who want to share their goods and talents, it’s essential to follow the established processes of licensing and inspections that help ensure fairness, safety, and a thriving community for everyone.”

Each year, the Salt Lake City Police Department receives complaints from community members and businesses about illegal vendors near the Delta Center.

The illegal vendors sell food without proper permits or sell counterfeit merchandise that is protected under various trademark and copyright laws.

The Salt Lake City Police Department and Salt Lake County Health Department are providing the following tips: