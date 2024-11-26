Redemption Bar & Grill to help feed Herriman’s hungry; joins WFH group in supporting Compassion Center’s Pantry

HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Redemption Bar & Grill in Herriman is once again stepping up, lending a helping hand to those in need over the holiday season, and beyond.

At noon on Dec. 11, the popular eatery and entertainment hotspot will join forces with the Herriman Work From Home group, hosting a special Food Drive Luncheon to benefit the Compassion Community Center’s Food Pantry.

Redemption will not only host the luncheon, owner Bryan Ellison, and his wife, Jamie, will match cash and food donations, doubling the impact of community donors and helping provide essential resources to local families, and individuals.

This will be the third year Redemption cosponsors the drive in partnership with Herriman WFH, a group started three years ago by Mayor Lorin Palmer. Prior to his election, Palmer was a stay-at-home dad looking for a way to network with others working from home, and to support local Herriman restaurants through weekly group meetings where members could break bread and talk business in a friendly, supportive environment.

The group, which welcomes everyone, grew quickly, Palmer said, and now boasts 1,200 Facebook followers, about 20 to 50 of whom meet weekly at local restaurants, including Redemption.

Fundraiser partnership

“So we thought, as a group, ‘Why not find a way to give back to the community,'” Palmer told Gephardt Daily. “I was just talking to Bryan Ellison about it and we just kind of came up with this idea to help the food pantry that was just getting going, and they were struggling.”

By hosting the first food donation luncheon, Redemption and Herriman WFH were able to buy the Compassion Center’s Food Pantry a freezer that was desperately needed, and to donate about three trucks of food, delivered to the Center by Herriman WFH members.

This will be the group’s third year collaborating with Redemption for the holiday lunch and fundraiser.

“And Bryan is throwing some incentives to match donations this year, including cash donations, which the Center can use in any way they need, like more shelving or another fridge. And we’re hoping to get at least three truckloads of food. We are so appreciative of Bryan. He’s really stepped up, even on top of what we are doing, to be a great partner for the community.”

The event

The Compassion Community Center’s Food Pantry is hoping for donations such as canned and fresh vegetables, canned and fresh meats, rice, pasta, beans, cereal, instant noodles, dry or canned milk, or other items.

Redemption is at 3517 W. Maradona Drive, Herriman. Those who can’t make it to the luncheon but who still want to help can drop off a bag of food at Redemption Bar & Grill between Dec. 2 and 11. As a thank you for the donation, Redemption will give you a free mac n’ cheese balls appetizer with the purchase of any meal.

Monetary donations are always appreciated and will go a long way in helping the food pantry. To donate, scan the QR code below.

The Compassion Community Center is inside the Althos Academy, at 12309 Mustang Trail Way, Herriman.

