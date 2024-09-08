St. George PD conducts SWAT operation, arrests man for alleged kidnapping, assault of his partner, their 7 children

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police have arrested a man after a SWAT operation overnight following a domestic violence report at the Quality Inn at 1165 S. Bluff St.

Gephardt Daily is withholding the suspect’s name for the privacy of his alleged victims, his partner and their seven children.

The call came in at 11 p.m. Saturday, and officers responded to the hotel. They found the adults physically fighting, a statement from the St. George Police says.

“Officers were able to separate these two, however, (the man) got inside the hotel room and actively barricaded the door, refusing to speak with officers.

“It was determined that an aggravated assault, kidnapping, and several other charges occurred between (the woman and man). (He) was also actively holding their seven children against their will in the whole hotel room and had threatened to hurt their children as well during the incident. SWAT was called due to the barricaded/hostage situation.”

The man “would not surrender and SWAT made an energetic breach and gained access to the hotel room. Medical was on scene and evaluated all parties, no injuries were reported to officers, (the woman) and the children, or the suspect.”

The children were released to their mother.

The St. George Police statement says the man was transported to the Purgatory Correctional Facility for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping, unlawful detention, seven counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, disorderly conduct, seven counts of child abuse, obstruction of justice, interfering with police and intoxication.

No affidavit has been posted yet in online court records.