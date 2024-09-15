Summit Co. Sheriff seeks tips on reported attempted kidnapping

PEOA, Utah, Sept. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff is asking for any information after the report of an attempted kidnapping Friday afternoon in Peoa.

The call came to dispatch at about 4:30 p.m. that day. Deputies responded to the site, on Woodenshoe Lane.

“Deputies and assisting law enforcement agencies were quickly in the area and circulated for an extensive amount of time,” the SCSO statement says.

“We were unable to locate the vehicle or any individuals matching the description provided. Deputies have talked to several residents in the area and we are still investigating this incident.

“We are asking if there are any other individuals who witnessed anything suspicious and were in the area between 4:20 p.m. to 4:35 p.m. to please contact dispatch at 435-615-3601.