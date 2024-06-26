Grand Co. Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help finding missing 14-year-old

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, June 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old female.

According to a Tuesday night press release, the GCSO received a report of “missing/runaway juvenile, Sophia Madsen.”

Sophie was last seen at approximately 8:30 pm (MDT) while wearing a black T-shirt with black pants and white sneakers.

She’s officially described as a “14-year-old female with dark brown hair and blue streaks in front.

“She has brown eyes, and stands approximately 5′ 2″ tall, 100 lbs.”

Anyone with any information on Sophie’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 435-259-4321,