Man allegedly stabs father of ex-girlfriend in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man was booked into the Weber County Jail early Tuesday morning after he allegedly stabbed the father of a former girlfriend.

Konnor Johnsen was booked for investigation of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Purchase, possess, consume by minor measurable amounts (of alcohol), a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Ogden City police responded to the residence.

“Upon arrival, I observed the victim had a large laceration on his right leg and was covered in blood,” Johnsen’s affidavit says.

“During an interview, victim’s daughter stated that her ex-boyfriend, Konnor Johnsen (Konnor), had gotten into an altercation with the victim, and Konnor stabbed the victim with a pocketknife. She showed me the pocket knife used in the assault which was on the counter.”

The daughter told officers Johnsen was not allowed in the house.

“The altercation started because Konnor barricaded in a room in the house after the victim found out that he was in his residence. Konnor fled the residence but was detained by police shortly afterwards nearby.”

The injured man was interviewed at a hospital.

“The victim confirmed that Konnor knows he is not allowed to be in the residence. The victim was supportive of charges.

“The victim had to be transported to the hospital for two serious lacerations in his leg, which will require stitches. The injury will likely affect his ability to walk after his initial treatment. Additionally, the bleeding from the wound was significant and may have caused death if it had been left untreated.”

The officer stated in the affidavit, “I interviewed Konnor, who admitted that he knew he was not allowed in the victim’s house. He admitted to hiding behind the bed from the victim, and also to stabbing him when the victim found him and jumped on him.”

“The victim advised that Konnor has snuck into the house multiple times.”

The arresting officer also noted that Johnsen “has a pending case in Logan for assault with substantial bodily injury,” and his behavior appears to be getting more violent.

Johnsen was ordered held without bail.