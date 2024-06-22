SLCPD conducts anti-drug operation on Jordan River Trail

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department, working with the Utah Department of Corrections Adult Probation and Parole and other agencies, conducted a two-day drug interdiction operation along the Jordan River Trail.

In total, law enforcement participating in the operations arrested more than 20 people and seized marijuana, methamphetamine, over 500 fentanyl pills, more than $2,000 in cash, and recovered two illegally possessed guns.

The operations occurred on June 15 and 19. The overall objective of this operation was to identify, locate, and arrest drug dealers, traffickers, and buyers along the Jordan River Trail, a statement from the SLCPD says.

In October 2023, the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Pioneer Patrol Division began increased enforcement along the Jordan River Trail and in communities along the trail to address and help prevent criminal activity.

SLCPD officers conduct daily patrols along the Jordan River Trail, the Folsom Trail, and North Temple Street to disrupt criminal activity.

Recognizing the issues required a multi-disciplinary approach, the SLCPD began coordinating with city, regional, and state agencies to address the community concerns along the Jordan River Trail.

Weekly strategy meetings with law enforcement and other stakeholders continue.

Future law enforcement operations are expected.

The following Salt Lake City Police Department assets participated: SLCPD Central Bike Squad, SLCPD Intelligence Center, SLCPD Liberty Bike Squad, SLCPD Pioneer Bike Squad, SLCPD Pioneer Patrol Division, and the SLCPD Public Relations Unit.