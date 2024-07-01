Two men charged for alleged shooting murder in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced murder charges filed against Abdihakim Mohamed and Nay Blu Soe following the shooting death of 30-year-old Nico Patino.

On May 26 of this year, officers responded to a shooting at a warehouse after-party located at 1810 W. Fortune Road in the Glendale neighborhood in Salt Lake City.

When they arrived, officers found the body of Patino in the parking lot, with multiple gunshot wounds, says a news release issued by the SLCo District Attorney’s Office.

Video surveillance from the warehouse showed Nico leave the warehouse with a woman, then standing by some cars.

“The video showed two people, one later identified as Abdihakim Mohamed, the other still unidentified, exiting a silver car and weaving through the parking lot toward Mr. Patino,” the statement says.

“A Chrysler sedan, driven by Nay Blue Soe, stopped in front of Mr. Patino. Soe, Mohamed, and the unidentified male all began shooting at Mr. Patino. All three shooters fled the area in the Chrysler.”

Image by Google Maps

Mohamed, 19, and Soe, 21, have both been charged with one count of first-degree felony murder. Soe also faces a charge of obstruction of justice — Capital/First-degree felony conduct, a second-degree felony.

The SLCo DA statement also says each will face 13 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony, but the men’s online affidavits do not yet reflect those charges.

Both Mohamed and Soe are being held without bail.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Patino’s family and loved ones,” says a statement issued by Gill. “The filing of these charges is a crucial step toward justice, and we hope it brings some measure of solace to those affected.

“We commend the work of the Salt Lake City Police detectives who conducted a diligent investigation to ensure these charges could be filed.”

All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.