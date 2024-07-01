SLCo Sheriff hires 70 Unified PD officers, re-establishes law enforcement bureau

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff‘s Office re-established a Law Enforcement Bureau operations, and hired 70 officers from the Unified Police Department.

“We will continue to deliver comprehensive and dedicated law enforcement services that the residents of Salt Lake County have enjoyed over the last 175 years,” said SLCo Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

The passage of House Bill 374 in 2023 required the separation of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office and

Unified Police Department (UPD). With the separation, the statutory duties and countywide services provided by the Sheriff through UPD since 2010 returned to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s re-established Law Enforcement Bureau.

These services include patrol of the canyons, public lands, and unincorporated Salt Lake County, as well as the Metro Gang Unit, Salt Lake Metro Narcotics (DEA) Taskforce, Warrants & Extraditions, Search & Rescue, and more.

The Sheriff’s Office hired more than 70 sworn personnel from the UPD, many of whom were already providing the services that transitioned back to the Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were sworn in during two ceremonies and began providing service today, July 1.

Photo of swearing in ceremony from the Salt Lake County Sheriffs Office

“It is an honor to support the re-established Law Enforcement Bureau and the women and men who are committed to serving with compassion while protecting the public safety of our county,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “I will continue to support the Sheriff’s Office in addressing important public safety initiatives, including bolstering support for the DEA Taskforce to catch opioids before they reach the streets of Salt Lake County.”



Approximately 10,000 people reside in unincorporated areas of Salt Lake County; these are the only residents who will see a change in patrol service. Effective today, Sheriff’s Office deputies will respond to emergency and non-emergency calls in these areas. Additionally, anyone who enjoys recreating in both the east and west side canyons of Salt Lake County will see Sheriff’s Office deputies patrolling these areas.

Salt Lake County Council Chair Laurie Stringham said, “This is a big year for the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office. They are celebrating both the re-establishment of the Law Enforcement Bureau and 175 years of service. As a Council, we are committed to improving public safety across our county and look forward to continuing to support all those who serve our community in the Sheriff’s Office.”

The Law Enforcement Bureau adds 129 members to the 1,043 sworn and civilian staff that currently serve Salt Lake County in the Corrections and Public Safety Bureaus.



“This is a unique moment in the history of this county, and I look forward to leading the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office into this next era of providing this county with exemplary service,” Rivera said.

Badges photo from the the swearing in ceremony from the Salt Lake County Sheriffs Office

Background

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office was established in 1849. Over the last 175 years, the Office provided public safety services to the County and to municipalities through contracts. In 2010, UPD was created to continue to provide law enforcement under the direction of the Sheriff and a governing board. With the passage of HB 374 in 2023, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office was required to return operations to a pre-2010 model, reflecting other Sheriff’s Offices around the country.

UPD member communities have elected to re-state their interlocal agreement and continue to provide law enforcement services under the direction of a governing board.