Man jailed after SLCPD responds to ‘robbery in progress’ at North Temple convenience store

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system Tuesday morning after a convenience store clerk pointed him out to responding officers.

A Salt Lake City police officer responded at about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery in progress at the 7-Eleven at 960 N. West Temple.

“The store clerk at this location had called into dispatch stating a male had a large knife and was stealing items,” says an affidavit filed in the arrest of Raaga Ismail, 20.

“I arrived a short time later. At the same time the suspect description was being broadcast, I was observing a male matching this description and could see the store clerk pointing towards him. I challenged the male at gunpoint and ordered him to sit down. He ‘squatted’ for a brief time period, then stood up and began to run.”

A foot pursuit followed, and shortly afterward, Ismail was apprehended..

“During the foot pursuit I observed a large knife sheath come off of the male. I would be informed by assisting officers (that) a large knife would be recovered where I first encountered the male,” the affidavit says.

Video surveillance that captured the event in its entirety, and was reviewed by officers, the statement says.

“I spoke to the store clerk, and two independent witnesses at the store. All told me the male was observed placing store merchandise in a bag, and in his pants. He then attempted to exit the store, crossing all points of sale.

“At this time he was confronted by the store clerk, who believes he got most of the items back. However at this time the suspect produced a large knife and told the store clerk he would ‘cut him.'”

That’s when the reporting officer arrived.

The “Male was transported and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.”

Ismail was booked for investigation of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Fail to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Charges will be determined by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.