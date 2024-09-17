Unified fire saves 4-footed ‘family member’

MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Fire Authority does not discriminate on patients in need.

“Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they carry leashes,” says a UFD social media post issued Monday. Posted with it were pictures of a canine patient rescued from a fire.

“Company 110 had the incredible opportunity to rescue a dog from a fire,” the post says, later adding that it was a joint effort between companies 110 and 126.

The dog was unresponsive in a kennel when found by firefighters, according to a UPI report. No human residents were in the residence.

“Moments like these remind us how lucky we are to protect not only our community, but also furry family members,” the Unified Fire statement says.

“Grateful for the chance to save lives, human and animal alike.”