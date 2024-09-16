Man dead after crashing car into parked vehicle in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a fatal crash late Sunday night in the Liberty Wells neighborhood.

The investigation started at 11:25 p.m., when a call came to dispatch, and crews responded to 900 E. Blaine Ave.

“Officers and firefighters with the Salt Lake City Fire Department arrived and found the man dead,” says a statement released by Salt Lake City police.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the man crashed his car into an unoccupied parked car.”

The name of the 62-year-old victim has not been released. No other injuries were reported.

“The specific cause of the crash and death are unknown,” the SLCPD statement adds. “However, detectives are investigating whether a medical episode may have occurred before the crash.”

This crash marks the seventh traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City this year.