Summit County’s Elizabeth Ridge Fire at 132 acres, 10% contained

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Elizabeth Ridge Fire continues to burn heavy timber in Summit County, Utah Fire Info said in a Monday morning update.

The fire is near North Slope Road (Forest Service Road 058), east of Elizabeth Pass, in the Evanston-Mountain View Ranger District.

There are 85 people working on the fire, including three hand crews, three engine crews, and one helicopter crew, supported by four helicopters, the update says.

Firefighting resources assigned to the fire consist of State of Utah, Forest Service, and contractor crews. The fire currently spans 132 acres and is 10% contained, the statement says.

“Crews continue working to confine and contain the fire, aided by four helicopters dropping water on hot spots. The road and area closures will remain in place as long as necessary for the safety of firefighters and the public.”

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain showers this afternoon and increasing winds, with the potential for snow showers on Tuesday, the statement says.

“Firefighters are hopeful that the precipitation will help them confine and contain the fire.”

Firefighter and public safety remain the top priority, the statement says.

“Numerous dead trees, or “snags,” are present within the fire area, and falling fire-weakened trees present a significant hazard to firefighters. Expected winds increasing and blowing from the southeast today and tomorrow will heighten this problem.”