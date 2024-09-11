N. Tooele Fire: Evacuation orders issued for North Willow Canyon

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The North Tooele Fire District has issued an evacuation order for North Tooele Canyon.

“Due to wildfire and heavy winds we are asking people to evacuate NORTH WILLOW CANYON immediately,” says a social media post issued Wednesday afternoon.

Utah Fire Info also issued an alert just before 2 p.m. Wednesday saying the South Willow Fire stands at 40 or more acres.

“Air resources are on scene, & several local, state & federal engines,” the notice says. “Determined to be lightning. Est. 40 acres+. Other resources including dozers, crews & air resources have been ordered.”

